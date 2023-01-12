BTIG Research Lowers Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
ELME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elme Communities to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Elme Communities Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.90. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67.
Elme Communities Announces Dividend
Elme Communities Company Profile
Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elme Communities (ELME)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.