BTIG Research Lowers Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ELME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elme Communities to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.90. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -174.36%.

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

