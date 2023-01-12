C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.23.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.