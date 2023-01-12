Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $118.28 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $175.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

