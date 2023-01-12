Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,814 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $25,797,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

