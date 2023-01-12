Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

