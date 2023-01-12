Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,728 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,182 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

