Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT Raised to C$38.00 at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $32.61.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.