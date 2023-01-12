Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Lowered to C$4.75

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Shares of CFPUF stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

