Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $18.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Shares of COF stock opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $162.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

