Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Sells C$625,693.75 in Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Rating) Director Peter Grosskopf sold 11,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.73, for a total value of C$625,693.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,218,752.64.

Peter Grosskopf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Peter Grosskopf sold 4,100 shares of Capstone Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.57, for a total value of C$186,832.90.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Peter Grosskopf sold 2,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.30, for a total value of C$92,606.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Peter Grosskopf sold 6,398 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.02, for a total value of C$294,435.65.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Peter Grosskopf sold 16,800 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$756,089.04.

On Thursday, December 8th, Peter Grosskopf sold 5,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.75, for a total value of C$233,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Peter Grosskopf sold 10,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.55, for a total value of C$465,520.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Peter Grosskopf sold 2,300 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.45, for a total value of C$113,735.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Peter Grosskopf sold 10,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.57, for a total value of C$475,690.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Peter Grosskopf sold 5,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$238,750.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Peter Grosskopf sold 10,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.02, for a total value of C$490,200.00.

Capstone Power Price Performance

Capstone Power Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.04.

About Capstone Power

Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.

