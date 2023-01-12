Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Director Acquires $199,634.38 in Stock

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) Director Peter Yu acquired 22,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,634.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,618.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Peter Yu acquired 748 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $5,984.00.

Cartesian Growth Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Cartesian Growth stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Growth

About Cartesian Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

