Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Director Acquires $199,634.38 in Stock

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) Director Peter Yu acquired 22,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,634.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,618.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Peter Yu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, Peter Yu acquired 748 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $5,984.00.
Cartesian Growth Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of Cartesian Growth stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $28.49.
About Cartesian Growth
Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
