Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Cascades Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. Cascades has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $11.18.



Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

