Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Up to $23.37

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.37, but opened at $24.28. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $670.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $59,789.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $71,088.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,034.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $59,789.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,555 shares of company stock valued at $578,446 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 247.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.