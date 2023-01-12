Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,736.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 57,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $175.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.51.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.08.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

