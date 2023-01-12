Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 274,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

CDAY stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $95.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDAY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,890. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

