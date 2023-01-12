Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

CDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -129.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $95.06.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,867,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,890 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

