Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.67.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $151.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

