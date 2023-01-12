Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHK. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.73.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $89.57 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

