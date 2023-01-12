Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,479.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,471.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,508.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

