CIBC Cuts Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target to C$16.00

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Price Performance

Acadian Timber stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.