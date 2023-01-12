CIBC Increases Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$52.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

