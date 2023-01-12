Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Price Performance

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

Shares of CI opened at $309.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.92 and its 200-day moving average is $298.64. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

