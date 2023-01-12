CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
CinCor Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %
CINC stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.66. CinCor Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $43.15.
Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,857,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,862,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CinCor Pharma
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.