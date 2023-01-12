CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %

CINC stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.66. CinCor Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,857,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,862,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CinCor Pharma

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.