Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

