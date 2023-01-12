Citigroup Increases Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $44.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $29.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FCX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,321,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $7,657,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,131 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

