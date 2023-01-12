Citigroup Increases Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $90.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

