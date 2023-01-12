Citigroup Increases Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $36.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SUM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $686.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 234.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Summit Materials by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

