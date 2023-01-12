Citigroup Lowers Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target to GBX 2,125

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,125 ($25.89) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCHGY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.68) to GBX 2,500 ($30.46) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.15) to GBX 2,200 ($26.80) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.50) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

