Clean Yield Group Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Shares of PFE opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

