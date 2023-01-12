Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Trading Down 3.8%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23. 1,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 72,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLW. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $590.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $538.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $317,305.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,792.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Further Reading

