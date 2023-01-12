CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.