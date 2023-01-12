Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 39,111 shares.The stock last traded at $485.03 and had previously closed at $490.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 45.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 2.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,122,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,814,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,381,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.