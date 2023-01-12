Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

CGNX stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. Cognex has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 826,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cognex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,727,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cognex by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,142,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after acquiring an additional 717,206 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

