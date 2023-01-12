Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,768,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $929,211,000 after purchasing an additional 325,537 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $465,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,502,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $371,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.