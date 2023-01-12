Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $35.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COIN. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho downgraded Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $246.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,507.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,507.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,179 and sold 383,048 shares valued at $15,951,117. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

