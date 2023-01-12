Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT Lowered to 815.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from 835.00 to 815.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $920.00.

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

