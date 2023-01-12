Comerica Bank Acquires 1,598 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

