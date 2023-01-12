Comerica Bank Purchases 561 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of ShockWave Medical worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $980,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 43.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 26.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,331,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total transaction of $1,169,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,300 shares of company stock worth $14,652,804 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $199.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.70. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 1.04.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.89.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

