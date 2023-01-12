Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Research were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,720 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $394,923.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,564,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,473,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,551. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NRC opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter.

National Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Articles

