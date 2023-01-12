Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FIS opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.