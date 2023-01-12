Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $334.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

