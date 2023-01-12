Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.56.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AVB opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average of $185.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.