Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

