Conning Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,945,968,000 after purchasing an additional 230,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,556,000 after purchasing an additional 83,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 99.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.31.

Hess Stock Up 1.1 %

HES opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $124.66. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

