Conning Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQR stock opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

