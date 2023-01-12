Conning Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

