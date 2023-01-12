Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.93.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

