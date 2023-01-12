Conning Inc. Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 57.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.89.
NUE stock opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.56. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
