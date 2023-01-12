Conning Inc. Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 837,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

