Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in MSCI by 18,898.0% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in MSCI by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in MSCI by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,346,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $504.12 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $568.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

